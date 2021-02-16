Florida’s Palm Beach ‘bustling,’ while NYC is ‘ghost town’ amid COVID pandemic: Billionaire supermarket owner

Palm Beach, Florida is coming to life, while New York City becomes a “ghost town” amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Gristedes Foods President John Catsimatidis.

Continue Reading Below

“Me and my wife both had our second shots and we were in Palm Beach for the weekend and it was bustling. You cannot believe how busy, how bustling Palm Beach is," Catsimatidis told FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria.”

NEW YORKERS ARE FLEEING TO PALM BEACH—AND NYC BUSINESSES ARE FOLLOWING

There were "restaurants opening up all over the place" and they were “all busy,” Catsimatidis added.

Meanwhile, the billionaire supermarket owner pointed out that New York City offered a stark contrast.

"Driving to the airport on Friday, driving through New York City, it was dead, it was a ghost town," he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Catsimitidis went on to say that he doesn’t “understand what’s going on” in New York and other states that are still closed because “we have a new president.”

“Enough is enough. We have to open them up,” he said. “We are hurting our citizens… our kids… the schools are wide open in Florida… We’re putting all small businesses out of business in New York which is a crime in itself.”