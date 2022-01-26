Fed statement, inflation update and Powell press conference: LIVE Updates

The Federal Reserve is expected to lay the groundwork for the pace of interest rate hikes this year, while also tackling red-hot inflation, at the conclusion of their January meeting.

Investors will get partial clarity at 2pm ET with the statement, followed by Chairman Powell's press conference which starts at 2:30 pm ET.

WHERE INFLATION IS HITTING CONSUMERS THE HARDEST

Stocks are rallying ahead of the news after two sessions of extreme volatility.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34683.31 +385.58 +1.12% SP500 S&P 500 4435.23 +78.78 +1.81% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13920.534067 +381.24 +2.82%

