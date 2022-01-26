Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

The Fed

Fed statement, inflation update and Powell press conference: LIVE Updates

A March rate hike would be the first in three years

close
Slatestone Wealth Chief Market Strategist Kenny Polcari, Fitz-Gerald Group Chief Investment Officer Keith Fitz-Gerald and Belpointe Asset Management Chief Strategist David Nelson weigh in on investor fears over a potential global recession in 2023. video

Fed Chairman Powell needs to 'take back control' immediately: Kenny Polcari

Slatestone Wealth Chief Market Strategist Kenny Polcari, Fitz-Gerald Group Chief Investment Officer Keith Fitz-Gerald and Belpointe Asset Management Chief Strategist David Nelson weigh in on investor fears over a potential global recession in 2023.

The Federal Reserve is expected to lay the groundwork for the pace of interest rate hikes this year, while also tackling red-hot inflation, at the conclusion of their January meeting.

Investors will get partial clarity at 2pm ET with the statement, followed by Chairman Powell's press conference which starts at 2:30 pm ET. 

WHERE INFLATION IS HITTING CONSUMERS THE HARDEST

Stocks are rallying ahead of the news after two sessions of extreme volatility. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34683.31 +385.58 +1.12%
SP500 S&P 500 4435.23 +78.78 +1.81%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13920.534067 +381.24 +2.82%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Follow LIVE Updates here on the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.

 