Fed statement, inflation update and Powell press conference: LIVE Updates
A March rate hike would be the first in three years
The Federal Reserve is expected to lay the groundwork for the pace of interest rate hikes this year, while also tackling red-hot inflation, at the conclusion of their January meeting.
Investors will get partial clarity at 2pm ET with the statement, followed by Chairman Powell's press conference which starts at 2:30 pm ET.
WHERE INFLATION IS HITTING CONSUMERS THE HARDEST
Stocks are rallying ahead of the news after two sessions of extreme volatility.
