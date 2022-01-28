Key inflation gauge surges 5.8% in December, highest in four decades

Annual inflation is running at the hottest pace in nearly four decades as widespread supply disruptions, extraordinarily high consumer demand and worker shortages fuel rapidly rising price increases.

Prices soared by 5.8% in the year through December, according to the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index data released Friday morning. That reading beat out the previous month's increase of 5.7% to become the fastest inflation jump since 1982.

In the one-month period between November and December, prices jumped 0.4% (0.5% when excluding food and energy costs).

Excluding the more-volatile measurements of food and energy, prices rose 4.9% in December from the previous year – the highest since September 1983. That measurement is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge to track inflation; it marks the ninth consecutive month the measure has been above the central bank's target range of 2%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.