Fed slows interest rate increases with 50-basis-point hike, but signals more to come

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, slowing its campaign to cool the economy amid early signs that stubbornly high inflation is finally starting to ease.

The widely expected move puts the key benchmark federal funds rate at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest since 2007, from near-zero in March. It marks the seventh consecutive rate increase this year and puts interest rates in firmly restrictive territory. While the rate hike is slightly smaller than the 75-basis-point increases approved at the past four meetings, it is still large by historical standards.

In addition to the large rate hike, Fed officials laid out an aggressive path of rate increases for next year. New economic projections released after the two-day meeting show policymakers expect rates to rise to 5.1% in 2023, a far higher level than the 4.6% rate officials last projected in September, according to the FOMC's dot plot of individual members' expectations.

"The committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time," the FOMC said in its statement.

The quarterly forecasts indicate the U.S. central bank will not cut interest rates until 2024, to a rate of about 4.1%.

Officials also indicated that economic growth will slow sharply next year and that unemployment will march substantially higher to a rate of 4.6% as rates hikes bring the U.S. to the brink of a recession. The Fed expects the jobless rate to remain elevated in 2024 and 2025 as steeper rates continue to take their toll by pushing up borrowing costs.

Stocks fell after the Fed decision as investors weighed the news.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33841.28 -267.36 -0.78% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11125.90097 -130.91 -1.16% SP500 S&P 500 3983.61 -36.04 -0.90%

FED TO KEEP INTEREST RATES HIGH ALL NEXT YEAR, MAKING A RECESSION VERY LIKELY: SURVEY

The rate hike decision and the latest economic projections underscore just how committed the Fed is to wrestling high inflation under control, despite early evidence that steep consumer prices may have peaked earlier this year. New government data released on Tuesday showed that the consumer price index rose just 0.1% in November from the previous month and 7.1% on an annual basis – far less than economists expected.

Still, inflation remains about three times above its pre-pandemic average and far higher than the Fed's 2% target.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.