Fed's Powell to propose 25 bps rate increase at March meeting

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress on Wednesday that he plans on proposing a 25 basis point interest rate hike at the central bank's upcoming March meeting, as the U.S. economy battles soaring inflation not seen in four decades.

"With inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, we expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month," Powell testified before the House Financial Services Committee, saying that he is "inclined to propose and support a 25 basis point rate hike" at the Fed's March 15-16 gathering.

Powell added that the central bank is "prepared to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points" at future meetings.

The Fed chair also said he expects to "make good progress toward an agreement on a plan to shrink the balance sheet," but that it would not be finalized this month.

Federal Reserve officials have signaled for months that interest rate increases were coming, and Powell said Tuesday that before Russia invaded Ukraine he would have expected a series of increases in the near future but that the war could now have an impact on the central bank's actions.

"The near-term effects on the U.S. economy of the invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war, the sanctions, and of events to come, remain highly uncertain," Powell said in his prepared remarks. "Making appropriate monetary policy in this environment requires a recognition that the economy evolves in unexpected ways. We will need to be nimble in responding to incoming data and the evolving outlook."

The Fed has left rates unchanged since March 2020, but with inflation hitting a 40-year high last month at 7.5% compared to the prior year, the central bank has faced increasing pressure to implement rate hikes.