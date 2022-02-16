Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Fed signals 'faster' interest rate hikes likely as inflation soars to 40-year high

The Fed is expected to begin raising interest rates in March

Chicago Booth professor of economics and former Fed governor Randall Kroszner weighs in on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's intentions to raise interest rates; Revere Securities' Scott Fullman shares his stock picks. video

Fed rate hikes starting in March a 'high probability': Fmr. Federal Reserve governor

Chicago Booth professor of economics and former Fed governor Randall Kroszner weighs in on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's intentions to raise interest rates; Revere Securities' Scott Fullman shares his stock picks.

Most Federal Reserve officials agreed last month that surging inflation and an incredibly tight labor market could warrant a faster-than-expected pace of interest rate hikes this year as policymakers look to combat soaring prices.

Minutes from the U.S. central bank's Jan 25-26 meeting show that many policymakers believe the current economic conditions could necessitate a quicker normalization of policy than in 2015, though they stressed that this outlook ultimately hinged on development and financial developments. The Fed slashed rates to near zero in March 2020 as the nation confronted an unprecedented pandemic that froze economic activity and plunged the country into its steepest recession in almost a century. 

"Compared with conditions in 2015 when the Committee last began a process of removing monetary policy accommodation, participants viewed that there was a much stronger outlook for growth in economic activity, substantially higher inflation, and a notably tighter labor market," the minutes said. "Consequently, most participants suggested that a faster pace of increases in the target range for the federal funds rate than in the post-2015 period would likely be warranted, should the economy evolve generally in line with the Committee's expectation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 