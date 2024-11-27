FAA opens up military airspace for civilian travel for 'busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record'

With millions of Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is using military airspace specially opened for civilian use to accommodate smooth travel during the busy holiday, officials said.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the holiday travel measures on its website last week.

"To lessen inland volume and reduce delays during holiday travel, the FAA will use special airspace off the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico that the military releases to the FAA for commercial planes to use," DOT said.

More than 18 million airport screenings are expected during what the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) called "the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record."

"This holiday season is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods on record, and the vigilant people of the Transportation Security Administration stand ready to ensure the security and ease of travel," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that also thanked TSA employees for their dedication to working the holiday.

TSA projected that the busiest travel days would be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday, with about 3 million screenings per day.

The agency said the projected 18.3 million screenings from Tuesday through Monday represent a 6% increase in volume over the same period last year.

Passenger volumes have hit record highs in 2024, according to the agency, showing a 17% increase since 2022.

TSA officials advised travelers to plan ahead and "pack smart" to avoid longer screening times at checkpoints.

"All liquids, gels and aerosols must be 3.4 ounces or less when packed in a carry-on bag," the agency said. "Certain foods, such as gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam and preserves – which are considered liquids or gels – must be packed in a checked bag if they exceed 3.4 ounces."

Solid foods, such as cakes and other baked goods, are allowed through TSA checkpoints, the agency said.

Other travel tips to ensure smooth passage during the busy period include arriving at the airport early, bringing an acceptable ID and properly packing firearms in hard-sided, locked cases in checked luggage and declaring them to the airline.