When do major retailers open on Black Friday?

Walmart, Best Buy, others due to kickstart holiday shopping with Black Friday deals

National Tree Company CEO: We're expecting a very, very large Black Friday

With the busiest shopping day of the year in the U.S. fast approaching, retailers and shoppers are preparing for Black Friday deals.

Major retailers will kick off the holiday shopping season with steep discounts in-store for customers looking to open their wallets on Friday.

Read on to see when some major retailers will be open for deals on Black Friday:

Walmart

Millions of Americans are expected to shop in-store during Black Friday. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File / Getty Images)

Walmart stores will open their doors at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. The superstore will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Target

Target will be open for shopping on Black Friday. (Google Maps / Google Maps)

Shoppers can enter Target starting at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Kohl's

Kohl’s stores open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.  

Macy's

Macy's department stores will be open for Black Friday. (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File / Getty Images)

Macy's department stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Best Buy

Shoppers looking for electronics can check Best Buy for Black Friday deals. (iStock / iStock)

Best Buy will open for shoppers beginning at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Home Depot 

Home Depot stores open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Lowe’s Home Improvement

The home improvement retailer opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Black Friday is the start of the holiday shopping season in the U.S. (Stephen Chernin/Getty Images, File / Getty Images)

Barnes & Noble

The bookseller will open for business at 9 or 10 a.m. depending on location. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.