Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Holiday
Published

Which major restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving?

Last-minute planners can celebrate Thanksgiving with a restaurant meal

close
Virtuoso Vice President of Global Public Relations Misty Belles breaks down the holiday travel season, the trends and destinations as well as her outlook for 2025. video

Holiday travel is 'going very, very strong,' according to travel expert

Virtuoso Vice President of Global Public Relations Misty Belles breaks down the holiday travel season, the trends and destinations as well as her outlook for 2025.

As families and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, some last-minute planners may be looking to outsource their holiday meals.

While some restaurants will close all together for the holiday to allow team members time to spend with their families and friends, others will have varying hours of operation depending on location.

Whether eating in or looking for a to-go meal, these are some of the major restaurants whose doors will be open on Thanksgiving, though hours may vary by location.

AMERICANS HOSTING THANKSGIVING TO SPEND 19% MORE THAN LAST YEAR: REPORT

Traditional Thanksgiving meal

For those who don't want to deal with the hassle of cooking a Thanksgiving meal, some major restaurants are keeping their doors open this holiday. (iStock / iStock)

Cracker Barrel 

Cracker Barrel restaurants are open regular hours on Thursday. The restaurant’s website says it will serve a traditional meal starting at 11 a.m.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel restaurants will serve a traditional holiday meal starting at 11 a.m. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, File / Getty Images)

Applebee’s

The self-proclaimed "Neighborhood Grill and Bar" will be ready to serve on Thanksgiving Day, though hours may vary by location.

Applebee's restaurant Idaho

Most Applebee’s restaurants will welcome diners on Thanksgiving Day. (Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images, File / Getty Images)

The Capital Grille

The upscale steakhouse chain’s website says it’s hosting Thanksgiving this year with a special holiday meal in addition to its full dinner menu.

ALDI, WALMART, OTHERS TOUT THANKSGIVING MEAL DEALS

IHOP

Most pancake houses will be open on Thanksgiving for those craving syrupy pancakes.

IHOP (International House of Pancakes)

Most IHOP restaurants will be open to serve customers on Thanksgiving. (iStock / iStock)

Hooters

Those who love chicken wings can check out their local Hooters, most of which will be operating under modified hours for the holiday.

Denny’s

Most Denny’s will keep normal business hours on Thanksgiving.

Denny's location sign.

Most Denny's restaurants will remain open on their usual 24-hour operating schedule. ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, File / Getty Images)

Golden Corral

The buffet and grill will remain open for Thanksgiving festivities on Thursday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ruby Tuesday

Most Ruby Tuesday restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving for those craving steak, seafood or burgers. The restaurant said to check its website for the hours of specific locations.