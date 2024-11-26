Which major restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving?

As families and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, some last-minute planners may be looking to outsource their holiday meals.

While some restaurants will close all together for the holiday to allow team members time to spend with their families and friends, others will have varying hours of operation depending on location.

Whether eating in or looking for a to-go meal, these are some of the major restaurants whose doors will be open on Thanksgiving, though hours may vary by location.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel restaurants are open regular hours on Thursday. The restaurant’s website says it will serve a traditional meal starting at 11 a.m.

Applebee’s

The self-proclaimed "Neighborhood Grill and Bar" will be ready to serve on Thanksgiving Day, though hours may vary by location.

The Capital Grille

The upscale steakhouse chain’s website says it’s hosting Thanksgiving this year with a special holiday meal in addition to its full dinner menu.

IHOP

Most pancake houses will be open on Thanksgiving for those craving syrupy pancakes.

Hooters

Those who love chicken wings can check out their local Hooters, most of which will be operating under modified hours for the holiday.

Denny’s

Most Denny’s will keep normal business hours on Thanksgiving.

Golden Corral

The buffet and grill will remain open for Thanksgiving festivities on Thursday.

Ruby Tuesday

Most Ruby Tuesday restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving for those craving steak, seafood or burgers. The restaurant said to check its website for the hours of specific locations.