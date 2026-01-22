Elon Musk says Tesla will likely sell humanoid robots by end of next year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday the company is planning to make its Optimus robots available for sale to the public by the end of 2027.

Musk spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and was asked during a discussion with BlackRock CEO and interim WEF co-chair Larry Fink about when Tesla's Optimus robots will be deployed widely in manufacturing settings.

"Humanoid robotics will advance very quickly. We do have some of the Tesla Optimus robots doing simple tasks in the factory," Musk said. "Probably later this year, by the end of this year, I think they'll be doing more complex tasks and still deployed in an industrial environment."

"By the end of next year, I think we'll be selling humanoid robots to the public. That's when we're confident that it's very high reliability, very high safety, and the range of functionality is also very high. You can basically ask it to do anything you'd like," Musk said.

ELON MUSK'S NET WORTH SOARS, NOW MORE THAN DOUBLE HIS CLOSEST RIVAL'S AS TESLA STOCK CONTINUES TO SURGE

Musk has said that humanoid robots will eventually outnumber humans, explaining that "I think everyone on earth is going to have one and want one."

"Who wouldn't want a robot to, assuming it's very safe, watch over your kids, take care of your pets. If you have elderly parents – a lot of friends of mine have said that for elderly parents, it's very difficult to take care of them," Musk said, noting that elder care can be costly to find due to there being relatively fewer younger workers.

ELON MUSK'S TESLA FACES FRESH CRITICISM FROM 'BIG SHORT' INVESTOR MICHAEL BURRY

On Tuesday, Musk responded to a post on his X social media platform about the production of Cybercab and noted that there remain challenges in ramping up production for Tesla's upcoming robotaxi offering as well as for its Optimus robots.

Musk said it's an "important caveat that initial production is always very slow and follows an S-curve. The speed of the production ramp is inversely proportionate to how many new parts and steps there are."

"For Cybercab and Optimus, almost everything is new, so the early production rate will be agonizingly slow, but eventually end up being insanely fast," the Tesla CEO said.

TESLA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MUSK'S $1T PAY PACKAGE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 449.36 +17.92 +4.15%

Industry experts and executives have said that scaling humanoid robots is technically complex, in part because of a lack of data needed to train the AI models that underpin robot behavior.

"For Optimus, what they (the market) need is credible evidence of scalable manufacturing, a regulatory path, and unit economists if possible," said Mahoney Asset Management CEO Ken Mahoney, whose firm is a Tesla shareholder.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reuters contributed to this report.