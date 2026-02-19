Fed's favored inflation gauge showed consumer price growth remained elevated in December

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge remained elevated in December as price pressures continued to pose a challenge for consumers.

The Commerce Department on Friday reported that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index rose 0.4% in December on a monthly basis and is up 2.9% from a year ago. Those figures were both slightly hotter than the estimate of LSEG economists, who predicted 0.3% and 2.8%, respectively.

Core PCE, which excludes volatile measurements of food and energy prices, was up 0.4% on a monthly basis and rose 3% year over year. Both figures were hotter than the expectations of economists polled by LSEG, who estimated the gauges would rise 0.3% and 2.9%, respectively.

Federal Reserve policymakers are focusing on the PCE headline figure as they try to bring inflation back to their long-run target of 2%, though they view core data as a better indicator of inflation.

Headline PCE has trended up to 2.9% after readings of 2.8% in November and 2.7% in October. Core PCE readings were 2.8% or 2.9% dating back to May before it reached 3% in December.

Prices for goods were up 1.7% in December on an annual basis, up from 1.5% in November. Goods price growth was even lower last summer, when the index posted annual gains of 0.6% in June and July and a 0.9% gain in August.

Durable goods prices jumped 2.1% year over year in December after readings were close to 1% dating back to June. Nondurable goods rose 1.6% on an annual basis in December, slightly lower than the 1.7% reading in November.

Services prices were up 3.4% from a year ago in December, a level that's been unchanged since September.

The personal savings rate as a percentage of disposable personal income was 3.6% in December, down from readings of 3.7% in October and November. That continues a steady decline from last May's 4.9% reading.

What experts are saying

"PCE inflation ticking up is a reminder that Fed officials won’t just be watching the labor market in 2026," said Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.

"Core PCE inflation rose to 3%, the highest since February 2025, and headline PCE inflation hit the highest since March 2024. This will trigger more concern inside the Fed that inflation needs a closer look again," Long added.

Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, said that the PCE inflation data shows that the economy's foundation of consumer spending is "becoming increasingly stretched."

"Consumer activity is being propelled by affluent households while middle- and lower-income consumers are heavily relying on savings and borrowing to make ends meet. While the OBBBA and larger tax refunds may provide a temporary boost, muted job and wage gains will limit spending going forward," Daco said, adding that inflation is likely to remain near 3% in the first half of the year.

Chris Zacarelli, chief investment officer at Northlight Asset Management, said that his firm thinks that the "Fed will continue to support the labor market with 3 or more rate cuts this year and will be patient as the inflation numbers come down (albeit at a slow pace) and although the AI debate will rage on, the stock market should eventually hit all-time highs again as the economy remains resilient and the central bank continues to be accommodative."

What does it mean for the Fed?

The hotter-than-expected December PCE inflation reading reduced the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates when it meets next month.

The CME FedWatch tool shows a 96% probability that the Fed will leave rates unchanged, up from 90.8% a week ago and 78% a month ago.