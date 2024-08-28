Expand / Collapse search
Delta Air Lines
Published

Deaths of 2 Delta workers under federal investigation after wheel mishap at Georgia facility

OSHA says agency is investigating incident that left 2 Delta workers dead, third injured

A federal investigation is underway after two Delta Air Lines workers were killed and a third was seriously injured at the airline’s aircraft maintenance facility in Atlanta early Tuesday, Fox Digital has learned.

The fatal incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. at a maintenance facility in Delta's Technical Operations Center next to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the airline said.

The injured worker remains in medical care following the incident, which Delta said involved wheel components that were being disassembled for maintenance and not attached to an aircraft.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) confirmed to Fox Digital on Wednesday that it has opened an investigation into the incident.

Delta TechOps facility

Two Delta workers were killed and a third person was injured in an incident at the Delta TechOps facility near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Georgia early Tuesday, the company said. (FOX5 Atlanta WAGA / Fox News)

The Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office have identified the two deceased workers as 58-year-old Mirko Marweg and 37-year-old Luis Aldarondo, the station reported.

No further details about the injured worker were immediately provided.

Delta TechOps facility

Sources told FOX5 Atlanta that a tire exploded as workers removed it from an aircraft. (FOX5 Atlanta WAGA / Fox News)

John Laughter, chief of operations and president at Delta TechOps, said in a statement on Tuesday that he was "deeply saddened" to have to share news of the fatal incident at the facility's wheel and brake shop.

"Tragically, two of our team members involved passed away and one other team member was seriously injured," Laughter said in the statement, reported by FOX 5 Atlanta. "We are extending our full support to their families at this difficult time and conducting an investigation to determine what happened."

Delta said in a separate statement that it was "heartbroken," and is working with local authorities to conduct a full investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox Digital that the agency is aware of the incident and is in communication with the airline.