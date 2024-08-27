2 Delta workers killed, third person injured at Georgia maintenance facility

Two Delta Air Lines workers were killed and another person was injured at a Delta maintenance facility in Georgia early Tuesday morning, the company said.

The incident happened at a Delta TechOps maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Few official details about the fatal incident were immediately available, though sources told FOX 5 Atlanta that a tire exploded while it was being removed from a plane. No update on the injured person was immediately provided.

John Laughter, chief of operations and president at Delta TechOps, confirmed in a statement that the incident happened at the facility's wheel and brake shop.

"I’m deeply saddened to share that three TechOps team members were involved in an accident that took place early this morning in Atlanta TOC 3, Dept. 391 - Wheel & Brake Shop. Tragically, two of our team members involved passed away and one other team member was seriously injured," Laughter said. "We are extending our full support to their families at this difficult time and conducting an investigation to determine what happened."

Delta said in a separate statement that the airline was working with local authorities to conduct a full investigation to determine how the incident happened.

"The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (TOC 3)," the statement said, in part. "We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time."

Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens offered condolences to the families of the Delta workers and confirmed that investigative teams are continuing to work at the scene.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees," Dickens wrote on social media. "My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery."

The incident has not impacted operations at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the airport told FOX5.