Cuomo on reopenings: ‘Some states are going too far, too fast’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday argued that “some states” are being too hasty in relaxing restrictions as COVID cases continue to decline.

The comments came during the governor’s daily press briefing, which was overshadowed by allegations against him regarding sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by three women as well as accusations that Cuomo covered up the true COVID death toll on nursing home residents.

Cuomo, 63, urged New Yorkers stricken by “COVID fatigue” not to let their guard down amid the lingering pandemic.

BIDEN'S COVID-19 RELIEF BILL INCLUDES BILLIONS IN AID FOR STATES THAT DON'T NEED IT

“Environmentally, we can’t relax too soon,” Cuomo said. “I get it. COVID fatigue. Everybody wants all the restrictions gone. Everybody does, yes. But you have to be smart about the reopening. In my opinion, some states are going too far, too fast. And that is a danger.”

Though Cuomo did not name any specific states, both Texas and Mississippi announced this week they would lift their mask mandates and allow businesses to reopen at full capacity despite the warning issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding a fourth resurgence in coronavirus cases.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The announcements from Texas and Mississippi prompted widespread criticism from high-profile Democrats, including President Joe Biden, who told reporters from the White House on Wednesday: “The last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.