Who is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has become a prominent figure in the state's, and at times, the country’s battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor, who is the son of Matilda Cuomo and the late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, hosted more than 100 media briefings as the state grappled with the public health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19.

Cuomo, 62, promised “just the facts” and shared the screen daily with slides loaded with statistics. But a politician famous for being calculating and controlling frequently provided glimpses of his humanity through 110 briefings with reporters.

Cuomo, whose younger brother is CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, is the 10th governor in New York to secure a third term. He has three daughters with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy, whose parents are Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Skakel. He also has three sisters.

The governor has repeatedly said there was no time for politics during the crisis, though the briefings highlighted his sometimes contentious relationships with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a fellow Democrat, and President Trump.

Cuomo has faced criticism for a state directive that called for more than 4,500 recovering COVID-19 patients to be sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes, which was later reported to have accelerated the nation’s deadliest outbreaks.

On May 10, he reversed the March directive, which had been intended to help free up hospital beds for the sickest patients as cases surged. The Associated Press reported that, as of the end of May, more than 5,800 people in nursing and adult care facilities had died.

