Mississippi announces businesses free to reopen without state-imposed coronavirus rules

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday in announcing that all businesses within his state will be allowed to resume unrestricted operations, nearly one year after President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.

Reeves acknowledged that restrictions put in place to protect the public health were “unprecedented” and needed to be lifted as soon as possible.

As of Wednesday businesses in Mississippi will be able to resume full operations without any state interference and residents will no longer be subject to county mask mandates.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT ANNOUNCES PLAN TO FULLY REOPEN BUSINESSES, END STATE MASK MANDATE

As previously reported by Fox News, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that will allow all businesses to fully reopen as of next Wednesday, March 10, and it will repeal the statewide mask mandate on the same day.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom quickly responded to the announcement on Tuesday, calling it "absolutely reckless" in a Twitter post. Newsom has leaned toward stricter guidance in California's pandemic response.

President Biden on Tuesday said that he expects the U.S. will have enough doses of the coronavirus vaccine to vaccinate all American adults by the end of May, after the FDA granted emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson for its vaccine.