Moment Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio caught on dashcam video

A dashcam video has captured the moment a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Springfield Township, Ohio, following the toxic disaster in East Palestine weeks earlier.

Footage taken from a vehicle waiting at a Clark County railroad crossing gate on Saturday, March 4 shows two of the train's cars suddenly rising upward as it travels along the tracks.

As one of the cars separates from the rails, it smashes into the crossing gate, sending debris flying as the driver starts to back up from the scene.

Toward the end of the video, another car farther down the train can been seen coming off the tracks.

Officials said 28 of that train's 212 cars came off the tracks, but the cars on that train carrying liquid propane and ethanol did not spill, according to The Associated Press.

"A lot of the cars that were actually derailed were empty boxcars," Norfolk Southern general manager Kraig Barner said.

The video has surfaced as Norfolk Southern announced Monday the rollout of a six-point safety plan to "immediately enhance the safety of its operations" following the toxic derailment on Feb. 3 in East Palestine.

Many of the changes the railroad operator says it will implement center on monitoring bearings, following a report from the National Transportation Safety Board that said the train in that derailment had a bearing that was "253°F above ambient" in the moments before the disaster.

"Reading the NTSB report makes it clear that meaningful safety improvements require a comprehensive industry effort that brings together railcar and tank car manufacturers, railcar owners and lessors, and the railroad companies," Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw said in a statement.

"We are eager to help drive that effort and we are not waiting to take action," he added.

Dozens of rail cars, including 11 carrying toxic chemicals, derailed as the train passed through the town on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. Officials conducted a controlled release of vinyl chloride three days after the derailment to avoid an explosion.

