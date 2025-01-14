British Airways crewmember accidentally deploys emergency slide at airport

A British Airways crewmember accidentally deployed the aircraft’s emergency slide at London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday morning, delaying the flight for hours.

The flight, which was scheduled to fly to Brussels, was delayed for nearly three hours after the employee error, a British Airways spokesperson told Fox Business Digital on Tuesday.

"We apologized to customers for the delay and our teams worked hard to arrange a replacement aircraft so customers were able to travel with us as planned," the spokesperson said in a statement.

No customers were aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident, and emergency services responded as part of a standard precautionary measure, the spokesperson said.

A source told the Sun that the crewmember’s mistake was "the most basic of errors," though a costly blunder.

"It’s a minimum £100,000 mistake and knocked out services for the rest of the day," the source told the outlet. "This error is not easy to achieve."