Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airlines
Published

British Airways crewmember accidentally deploys emergency slide at airport

British Airways says no passengers were aboard aircraft at time of crewmember error

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 14

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A British Airways crewmember accidentally deployed the aircraft’s emergency slide at London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday morning, delaying the flight for hours.

The flight, which was scheduled to fly to Brussels, was delayed for nearly three hours after the employee error, a British Airways spokesperson told Fox Business Digital on Tuesday.

"We apologized to customers for the delay and our teams worked hard to arrange a replacement aircraft so customers were able to travel with us as planned," the spokesperson said in a statement.

No customers were aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident, and emergency services responded as part of a standard precautionary measure, the spokesperson said.

2 DEAD BODIES DISCOVERED IN LANDING GEAR OF JETBLUE PLANE

British Airways

A British Airways spokesperson said an aircraft's emergency slide was deployed at Heathrow Airport in London due to a crewmember error. (iStock / iStock)

A source told the Sun that the crewmember’s mistake was "the most basic of errors," though a costly blunder.

British Airways plane on tarmac in United Kingdom

A British Airways spokesperson said the flight was delayed, though it departed within three hours of its scheduled departure time. (Tejas Sandhu/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, File / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"It’s a minimum £100,000 mistake and knocked out services for the rest of the day," the source told the outlet. "This error is not easy to achieve."