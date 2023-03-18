7-Eleven aims for one of largest retailer electric vehicle charging networks in North America

7-Eleven, Inc. announced its new proprietary electric vehicle (EV) charging network on Friday at select stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as a related app.

The convenience retailer said it intends to build one of the largest and most compatible EV fast-charging networks of any retailer in North America with the launch of the 7Charge network.

7Charge is already delivering charging services to customers in several locations in Florida, Texas, Colorado and California.

The network sites allow customers to charge any EV make and model compatible with common CHAdeMO or Combined Charging System plug types, provided that a driver has a CCS or CHAdeMO adapter.

Once its expansion is complete, the network will serve communities and customers at charging stations across its entire family of brands including Speedway and Stripes stores.

7-Eleven also said that the app would allow for "seamless" charging and payment and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, Google Play or by visiting 7-eleven.com/7charge.

The Texas-based company said the network delivers on "the growing consumer need for EV charging infrastructure."

"By expanding the 7Charge network, while continuing to utilize third-party fast-charging network options, 7-Eleven will have the ability to grow its network to match consumer demand and make EV charging available to neighborhoods that have, until now, lacked access," the release said.

7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Subway also announced last week that it would place EV charging parks near some of its sandwich shops and, early last year, Starbucks said it had intentions of putting EV charges at up to 15 coffeehouse stores in approximately 100-mile intervals on a route running between Seattle and Denver.

Notably, the Biden administration announced $2.5 billion in new grants on Tuesday toward the construction of EV charging stations and alternative fueling infrastructure. The move was aimed, in part, at increasing access in underserved neighborhoods and communities. The grants also have an emphasis on highway chargers.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.