Subway adds EV charging parks in competition with Starbucks

Subway is placing electric vehicle (EV) charging parks near some of its sandwich shops in the future.

The chain famous for its foot-long sandwiches unveiled the collaborative, multi-year initiative with GenZ EV Solutions in a press release Tuesday. RED E Charging, which operates a charging network, is also involved through its partnership with GenZ EV Solutions.

The so-called "Subway Oasis" charging parks are slated to be put in place at select Subway stores. They will have "charging canopies with multiple ports." There are plans for the EV charging areas to have amenities like picnic tables, wireless internet, bathrooms and playgrounds, according to the release.

As a pilot, certain new or recently-remodeled Subways will receive "smaller-format, fast EV charging stations," according to the company. That effort will kick off in 2023.

In a statement, Subway Chief Operating and Insights Officer Mike Kappitt called the partnership a "win for our guests, our franchisees and our planet."

"We’re constantly exploring new ways to innovate and exceed our guests’ expectations for a high-quality, convenient experience," he also said.

Early last year, Starbucks announced it had intentions of putting EV chargers at up to 15 coffeehouse stores in approximately 100-mile intervals on a route running between Seattle and Denver as part of a sustainability initiative. Volvo Cars and ChargePoint collaborated with the company on the chargers.

In August, the coffee company said a location in Provo, Utah received the first ones of the up to 60 total it planned to add along the way by 2022’s end.

