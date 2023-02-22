Expand / Collapse search
Subway adds EV charging parks in competition with Starbucks

The charging parks will feature picnic tables, bathrooms and other offerings

Subway is placing electric vehicle (EV) charging parks near some of its sandwich shops in the future.

The chain famous for its foot-long sandwiches unveiled the collaborative, multi-year initiative with GenZ EV Solutions in a press release Tuesday. RED E Charging, which operates a charging network, is also involved through its partnership with GenZ EV Solutions.

The so-called "Subway Oasis" charging parks are slated to be put in place at select Subway stores. They will have "charging canopies with multiple ports." There are plans for the EV charging areas to have amenities like picnic tables, wireless internet, bathrooms and playgrounds, according to the release.

SUBWAY SAYS IT'S CONSIDERING SELLING

Subway EV charging oasis

Subway and GenZ EV Solutions, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, are partnering on an EV Charging Oasis of the future.  (PRNewsfoto/Subway Restaurants)

As a pilot, certain new or recently-remodeled Subways will receive "smaller-format, fast EV charging stations," according to the company. That effort will kick off in 2023.

EVS BEHIND BP'S $1.3B TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA DEAL

In a statement, Subway Chief Operating and Insights Officer Mike Kappitt called the partnership a "win for our guests, our franchisees and our planet."

Subway Series new sandwiches

Subway is looking to stop serving pre-sliced meat and use automatic meat slicers to cut meat in locations.  (Subway / Fox News)

"We’re constantly exploring new ways to innovate and exceed our guests’ expectations for a high-quality, convenient experience," he also said.

TESLA TAKES BIDEN'S $7.5B SUBSIDY, AGREES TO OPEN UP CHARGING NETWORK, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

EV charging station in front of Starbucks

Starbucks and Volvo launch EV pilot charging stations (Starbucks)

SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 104.77 -0.01 -0.01%

Early last year, Starbucks announced it had intentions of putting EV chargers at up to 15 coffeehouse stores in approximately 100-mile intervals on a route running between Seattle and Denver as part of a sustainability initiative. Volvo Cars and ChargePoint collaborated with the company on the chargers.

In August, the coffee company said a location in Provo, Utah received the first ones of the up to 60 total it planned to add along the way by 2022’s end.

