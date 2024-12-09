Mechanic shortage persists as workers age out of profession

There is a growing shortage of mechanics in the U.S. as workers continue to age out of the industry. The issue is there are not enough workers to replace them, industry experts warned.

"Younger workers don’t see the value in ‘hands on’ work," Autotrader's executive editor Brian Moody told FOX Business.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an average of 67,800 openings for automotive service technicians and mechanics each year through 2033. The department attributes many of these openings to the need to replace workers who leave the occupation, either by transitioning to different fields or retiring.

This comes at a time when millions of vehicle owners are already behind on certain auto repairs such as oil changes and tire rotations, according to recent data from Carfax. The company noted that neglecting such repairs is not only dangerous, but costly.

MILLIONS OF CAR OWNERS ARE DELAYING MAINTENANCE REPAIRS AS COSTS RISE

"The automotive industry is at a crossroads, with a severe shortage of talented mechanics stemming from an aging workforce, fewer program graduates and the rapid evolution of vehicle technology," Dustin Willander, CP Racing crew chief, told FOX Business.

Not only are many experienced technicians leaving the field, but Willander said younger generations are also "opting for careers in industries like tech and health care."

There are several factors deterring people from even entering the profession, including the pay structure at bigger shops, according to Moody.

Some mechanics are only paid for "the acceptable number of hours" it takes to fix a problem, which is dictated by the shop or manufacturer of the vehicle, he said. For example, if the flat rate of a job is based on two hours and the employee takes one hour to complete the job, he or she will still be paid for two hours’ worth of work. However, if the job takes any more time, they will still be paid based on two hours of work.

AUTO INSURANCE FRAUD ON THE RISE IN US: STAGED ACCIDENTS ‘MORE BRAZEN' THAN BEFORE

Moody noted that social media is contributing to the trend by convincing people there are easier ways to make a living. He pointed to the rise of "car influencers" as an example, contrasting it with the decreasing number of people entering the car repair industry.

The other issue is that there is an increased workload, which is making the job less desirable.

"The high price of new and used cars means people keep their cars longer. Therefore, more repairs," Moody said, adding that the average age of a used car on the road today is just over 12 years old.

Ken Coleman of Ramsey Solutions highlighted another major issue preventing younger generations from entering the industry: the stigma surrounding such jobs.

"One of the biggest factors affecting the technician shortage is society tends to look down upon the industry. Fair or not, there is still a negative stigma surrounding the profession," Coleman told FOX Business.

"The solution is to recruit them, train them, pay them, and treat them well so you keep them, offering competitive compensation, professional development and creating a shop culture that values feedback," Coleman added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Some programs are already trying to help boost the workforce. For instance, AAA, in collaboration with NAPA Autotech, recently launched a new automotive apprenticeship program to help create the next generation of automotive repair professionals in the industry. The program is made available to AAA’s Approved Auto Repair facilities.

"Growing technicians from within will be the key to success for our industry’s future and both NAPA and AAA have built a strong path to lead the way," Scott Kochetta, NAPA Autotech training sales and business development director, said in a statement.