Economy
Published

Top housing markets for 2025 revealed in new forecast

These metros are expected to be hottest housing markets in US next year

Barbara Corcoran sounds alarm on evident crisis within first-time homeownership

The Corcoran Group founder Barbara Corcoran argues that a massive mortgage rate drop would be ‘tremendous’ for the markets during an appearance on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’

High home prices and elevated interest rates have put a damper on the housing market in the past few years, but there is plenty of pent-up demand, and some areas are poised for serious growth next year.

Realtor.com released its annual forecast for the top housing markets in 2025 on Tuesday, predicting which metro areas will likely be the hottest based on sunny sales growth, ample inventory and relative affordability.

The top 10 are exclusively in the South and West.

1. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs is expected to be the hottest housing market in the nation next year. (iStock)

2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

Port Miami

A cruise ship in Miami. (Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

3. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia-North Carolina

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, Virginia, is expected to be among the top five housing markets in the country in 2025. (iStock)

4. El Paso, Texas

El Paso Texas skyline

El Paso, Texas. (iStock)

5. Richmond, Virginia

Richmond Virginia

Richmond, Virginia. (iStock)

Rounding out the top 10 after Richmond are Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida; McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas; Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona; Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia; and Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina.

On the low end of the list, Realtor.com's 2025 forecast predicts Albuquerque, New Mexico, will have the worst housing market out of America's largest 100 metros, followed by Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island; San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California; Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama; and Madison, Wisconsin.