Top housing markets for 2025 revealed in new forecast

High home prices and elevated interest rates have put a damper on the housing market in the past few years, but there is plenty of pent-up demand, and some areas are poised for serious growth next year.

Realtor.com released its annual forecast for the top housing markets in 2025 on Tuesday, predicting which metro areas will likely be the hottest based on sunny sales growth, ample inventory and relative affordability.

The top 10 are exclusively in the South and West.

1. Colorado Springs, Colorado

WANT TO BUY A HOME IN 2025? HERE'S WHERE MORTGAGE RATES WILL LAND

2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

3. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia-North Carolina

4. El Paso, Texas

AMERICANS NEED 6-FIGURE SALARIES TO AFFORD HOUSE IN MOST CITIES, NEW ECONOMICS REPORT SHOWS

5. Richmond, Virginia

Rounding out the top 10 after Richmond are Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida; McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas; Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona; Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia; and Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On the low end of the list, Realtor.com's 2025 forecast predicts Albuquerque, New Mexico, will have the worst housing market out of America's largest 100 metros, followed by Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island; San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California; Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama; and Madison, Wisconsin.