California launches statewide e-bike voucher program

California is launching a new incentive statewide offering income-eligible Californians $2,000 toward the purchase of a new electric bike.

This new incentive is the state's latest attempt to expand access to zero-emissions transportation options to "residents who need the boost the most," according to a statement from the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

In September, California launched a new income-based grant and loan assistance program to help with the purchase of clean vehicles. A recently approved funding plan focuses incentive resources on supporting small businesses with the switch to cleaner technology for their fleets.

The e-bike project is a collaboration with more than 20 community-based organizations and once approved, applicants can redeem the voucher after watching a rider safety video. The first launch will help provide $3 million to fund up to 1,500 e-bikes.

"By using e-bikes, people can get around and meet everyday needs while improving air quality," said Dr. Steven Cliff, CARB’s Executive Officer. "Prioritizing equity and access is key as we work to achieve our zero-emissions goals, and this incentive program will support those efforts by helping e-bikes be part of the solution."

The proposal comes shortly after state regulators approved policy for tougher standards for reining in climate emissions, a move that also threatens higher gas prices.

CARB Chair Liane Randolph said the new policy "strikes a balance between reducing the environmental and health impacts of transportation fuel used in California and ensuring that low-carbon options are available as the state continues to work toward a zero-emissions future."

California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office has forecast that drivers could be paying up to 20 cents per gallon should the board approve the new plans. Republican Assemblyman Tom Lackey has warned that gas prices would increase by as much as 65 cents per gallon.

To be eligible, applicants have to meet certain criteria such as living in a home with an annual household income at or below 300% Federal Poverty Level (FPL).

They must be state residents and be 18 years or older.

Applications will be accepted on the website at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 and will be processed in the order received until vouchers are exhausted, according to CARB.