Home listings featuring water-saving fixtures surge nearly 290% as buyers prioritize conservation

One of the biggest trends among U.S. homeowners this year is water conservation.

Home listings mentioning WaterSense fixtures — which reduce water use by at least 20% — soared nearly 290% between January and September compared with the same period last year, according to Realtor.com's 2025 Hottest Home Trends report released Tuesday.

"We’re seeing homeowners prioritize features that make their properties more efficient, resilient, and self-sustaining," Anthony Smith, senior economist at Realtor.com, said in a statement. "Buyers increasingly view eco-friendly upgrades as both a lifestyle choice and a smart financial investment — especially as energy costs and climate concerns become part of everyday decision-making."

Homes featuring WaterSense fixtures carried a median list price of roughly $628,000, highlighting their popularity among mid- to upper-tier buyers, according to Realtor.com.

The growing focus on water-efficient features comes as the cost of water has increased across the U.S., putting some cash-strapped households at risk of falling into "water debt," according to a Bank of America report released in April.

"The cost of water has increased significantly across the U.S. in recent decades," the report noted. "In fact, water, sewer and trash collection services charges have risen at nearly twice the rate of overall consumer prices."

Other sustainability-driven home elements were also popular this year.

Mentions of biophilic and indoor-outdoor design, outdoor low-voltage lighting, net-zero-ready homes, coastal modern aesthetics and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations all rose significantly in listings, according to Realtor.com

Meanwhile, mentions of certain luxury features saw declines across home listings.

Listings referencing infinity-edge pools, formal dining rooms with built-ins, and three-car garages declined year over year, according to Realtor.com.

"A decade ago, buyers might have asked about open floor plans or granite counters," Smith added. "Today, they’re looking for EV chargers, high-speed wiring, and homes that can adapt. The definition of what makes a home modern has completely evolved."

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.