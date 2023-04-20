Airbnb host hit with $640 utility bill after guests purposely leave gas, water on: Report

An Airbnb host in South Korea was reportedly hit with a $640 utility bill after his guests intentionally left the gas on and drove up the water usage.

The host, identified as Lee, said a man and woman booked the home in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Airbnb for a long-term stay of upward of one month, according to the English translation of a report from SBS.

During their stay, Lee received a call from a meter inspector warning him that there may be a gas leak inside the home, according to the report.

When Lee checked on the residence, he discovered a lit fire and a hot floor. The windows were left open and there were no guests inside the home, according to the report.

Due to the high gas usage, Lee was hit with a charge of 640,000 won, according to SBS. That is equivalent to over $480. The couple also used 120 metric tons of water which added another nearly 170,000 won to his bill. That's another nearly $130 charge.

Seoul's water authority said that water usage is equivalent to the amount that eight adults would use in a two-month span, the outlet reported.

Lee claimed the couple ran up the bills on purpose because he refused to accept their last-minute cancelation request.

According to the report, a few days before the reservation, the guests tried to cancel claiming they were infected with COVID-19. Lee refused to accept their request unless they had proof, according to the report.

The guests decided to move ahead with their stay. Eventually, Lee started noticing their unusual behavior through his security cameras.

According to the report, the guests packed up and left after staying just five days in the home. However, they came back to the property every so often, according to the surveillance footage.

Lee allegedly asked for Airbnb's help with the high utility bill, but the company said it wouldn't be able to help with compensation in this case, according to the report.

Representatives for Airbnb did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Airbnb upped its comprehensive insurance program, AirCover, last year, increasing its coverage to $3 million in damage protection.

Under the program, Airbnb reimburses hosts for damage caused by guests to their home and belongings including art and valuables, boats and cars. Hosts will also be compensated if a guest's pet damages the home or in the event that a host has to cancel Airbnb bookings due to guest damage.

The program doesn't specify utility bills, according to Airbnb's website.