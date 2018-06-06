The Richest Minds

What is Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting all about?
Liz Claman takes us inside Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting!
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett on Tesla CEO Elon Musk wanting to colonize Mars and Bill Gate’s desire to eradicate disease.
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett welcomes his longtime investors and fans.
Bill Gates and Warren Buffett discuss Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s future in Silicon Valley.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates discuss the role of tech in the War on Terror, and whether education in America should be free.
Warren Buffett and Bill Gates discuss succession plans for Berkshire Hathaway.
Charles Munger, Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman, and billionaire investor Warren Buffett discuss controversy surrounding Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and activist investor Bill Ackman.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, and Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates discuss driverless cars, startups, and Uber.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett gives his view on long-term investing, Federal Reserve rate hikes, and the markets.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett gives his take on taxes, the Republican nomination, and says he sees Hillary Clinton earning the Democratic presidential nomination.
Warren Buffett and Bill Gates play a game of bridge at the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting.
A look inside Borsheims during the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting.
Warren Buffett and Bill Gates play a game of ping pong at the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting.
Warren Buffett and Bill Gates compete in the annual newspaper toss at the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting.
Runners begin the ‘Invest in Yourself’ 5K race in Omaha, Nebraska.
Brooks Running Company CEO Jim Weber talks about Buffett's best advice.
Berkshire Shareholder Bill Scargle discusses how buying into Berkshire stock in 1978 changed his life.
Benjamin Moore CEO Michael Searles on the housing market and how paints figure into the economy.
CORT CEO and President Jeff Pederson on small businesses and navigating a so-so economy.