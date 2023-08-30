Tesla's hidden 'Elon Mode' causes NHTSA regulators concerns over autopilot mode safety

Tesla has received a special order from federal automotive safety regulators requiring the company to provide information regarding a configuration of its autopilot features, commonly knows as ‘Elon Mode.’

In a letter, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says it, "is concerned about the safety impacts of recent changes to Tesla’s driver monitoring system."

The hidden mode was first discovered by a Tesla software hacker known on social media as @greentheonly, who refers to the feature as "Elon Mode."

The hacker found that the car did not require any attention from them while using Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software while in the makeshift "Elon Mode."

The hacker showed Tesla-users how to configure the electric vehicle to have little to no "nag," which is what Tesla owners called alerts to apply torque to the steering wheel while the vehicle is in one of its autopilot modes.

The "nag" is meant to ensure that drivers keep their hands on the steering wheel and be ready to take control at a moments notice.

In the letter to Tesla, the NHTSA noted that their "concern" is based on users' ability to circumnavigate the system's requirement for driver's to apply torque to the steering wheel.

"This concern is based on available information suggesting that it may be possible for vehicle owners to change Autopilot’s driver monitoring configurations to allow the driver to operate the vehicle in Autopilot for extended periods without Autopilot prompting the driver to apply torque to the steering wheel," the NHTSA said.

Tesla was given an Aug. 25 deadline to send all the information required by the agency. The company replied on time but requested that their response remain confidential.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.