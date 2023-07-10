Meta's new Threads app raises potential privacy concerns over data sharing

Meta’s new "Twitter killer" app Threads is the latest social media platform to burst onto the scene and is taking the industry by storm, with over 100 million users signing up less than a week after it launched.

But experts are warning of potential privacy concerns, particularly in the way Meta handles the data it collects from users when they subscribe to the new service. This includes sharing it with other platforms, including ones that may not have as strict data privacy protections, or that could even have servers in China.

Buried in the terms of service is a pledge to soon make Threads part of the "fediverse" – a decentralized network of servers that allows member social networks, like Mastodon, to communicate with each other. For example, a Threads user would be able to interact with a Mastodon user seamlessly, despite being on different platforms.

The upside is an online network that can be used without ever creating a profile or sharing personal data. The downside is Threads users with a public profile have already signed away that access.

META'S THREADS APP ALREADY FACING BACKLASH FOR 'SILENCING' CONSERVATIVES DAYS AFTER LAUNCH

Once the app is a part of the fediverse, Meta says: "Please be aware that you are directing us to deliver your information to services not controlled by Meta… Information sent to Third Party Services is no longer in Meta’s control and is subject to the terms and policies of those Third Party Services."

The terms of service are predictably vague on what data gets shared, carefully worded to allow the most flexibility and protect Meta from liability. And once the data is out there, users may have no recourse.

TWITTER ACCUSES META OF STEALING TRADE SECRETS WITH NEW APP THREADS, THREATENS LEGAL ACTION

"Do I have the ability to ever delete that data and wrestle control of my personally identifiable information back from those services?" asked Phillip Shoemaker, CEO of Identity.com and a former Apple executive. "I think the answer is no. Once it's out there, the cat's out of the bag and there's not much you can do about it."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % META META PLATFORMS INC. 292.90 +2.37 +0.82%

Some companies storing user data may not be widely known and could have servers outside the U.S. TikTok, for example, is under scrutiny for storing American user data in China. Industry experts worry Threads sharing data through the fediverse could pose the same challenge.

"A company could store data on servers in China or Russia, where these governments have complete control and access to that data," Shoemaker said. "That's a problem because we will start seeing government entities using this as a way to monitor their citizens and citizens from other countries."

One suggestion is for platforms to commit to certain standards, so users are not left vulnerable.

Shoemaker argues that "these companies need a set of guidelines on what they do with the data, what guarantees there are and what they’re going to do with the records."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Meta did not respond to FOX Business’ inquiry about whether it plans to vet platforms it shares user data with or ensure they do not have servers in countries like China.