Artificial intelligence

Zoom won't use calls for artificial intelligence training

Zoom says it does not use calls, other communications to train AI models

Zoom video communications CFO Kelly Steckelberg has the latest on features designed to make people more productive on 'The Claman Countdown.'

How will Zoom leverage artificial intelligence in the future?

Zoom video communications CFO Kelly Steckelberg has the latest on features designed to make people more productive on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Zoom said that it will not be using calls to train artificial intelligence models. 

The videoconferencing company had faced some scrutiny online after making changes to its terms of service.

In a blog post that was updated on Friday, Zoom wrote that it had updated its terms of service to make clear that it does not use audio, video, chat, screen sharing, attachments or other communications – like customer content – to train Zoom's or third-party models. 

"We’ve updated our terms of service (in section 10) to further confirm that Zoom does not use any of your audio, video, chat, screen-sharing, attachments or other communications like customer content (such as poll results, whiteboard, and reactions) to train Zoom’s or third-party artificial intelligence models," Zoom Chief Product Officer Smita Hashim said. "In addition, we have updated our in-product notices to reflect this.*

ZOOM'S LATEST TERMS OF SERVICE ALLOWS USES OF CUSTOMER DATA FOR AI EFFORTS

Zoom on a computer

The Zoom website on a laptop arranged in Germantown, New York, on Saturday, May 13, 2023.  (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Hashim wrote that alterations to online terms of service were implemented in March to "explain how [Zoom uses] and who owns the various forms of content across [the] platform." 

She noted that Zoom had recently introduced two generative AI features on a free trial basis: Zoom IQ Meeting Summary and Zoom IQ Team Chat Compose, which offer automated meeting summaries and AI-powered chat composition. 

"Zoom account owners and administrators control whether to enable these AI features for their accounts," Hashim pointed out.

The Zoom app on the Apple App Store

In this photo illustration, the Zoom logo is displayed in the Apple App Store.  (Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Furthermore, she highlighted that meeting participants receive notice through its interface when generative AI services are in use. 

Hashim stressed that Zoom strives to provide transparency regarding data ownership in its terms of service, although different contracts exist for customers that buy directly from Zoom and updates to online terms of service do not impact those customers. 

Zoom on a laptop

The Zoom logo on a laptop arranged in Germantown, New York, on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We remain committed to transparency, and our aim is to provide you with the tools you need to make informed decisions about your Zoom account. We value your privacy and are continuously working to enhance our services while respecting your rights and preferences," she said.