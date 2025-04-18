New York Auto Show features a wide range of vehicles

The New York International Auto Show is back in the Big Apple this week, showcasing some of the finest and most intricate vehicles the automotive industry has to offer.

It's become an epicenter for groundbreaking technology and vehicle launches.

Over 100 years old, it's known as one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious auto shows, showcasing vehicles for all the major automakers, including heavyweights such as Ford, Chevrolet, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota, Bentley, Ferrari, Lotus, Mercedes, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Doge, Cadillac, Fiat and Jeep.

Some vehicles, like Sacrilege Motors' Porsche 911, are restored and converted to fully electric.

CAR DEALERS MOVE TO COMBAT IMPACT OF TRUMP AUTO TARIFFS WITH AI TOOLS

Image 1 of 5

The website for the New York Auto Show says, "This year marks a remarkable milestone for the New York International Auto Show — 125 years of showcasing the automotive industry’s finest. As one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious auto shows, the New York Auto Show has grown from a small display of horseless carriages in 1900 to a global stage where groundbreaking technologies, iconic vehicle launches, and industry-shaping announcements are made."

The first show opened in November 1900 at the original Madison Square Garden.

The history of the "horseless carriage" starts in the late 1800s, but, according to the show website, "It was not until the beginning of the 20th century that the automobile truly began its life. A hundred and twenty years ago, nobody anticipated the important role the car would play in the world’s economic development and how inextricably linked they would become.

HYUNDAI TO INVEST $20B IN US MANUFACTURING

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"By 1900, the automobile was still a plaything for the rich. However, there was enough interest in this new contraption for the New York Automobile Club of America to sponsor the nation’s first full-fledged auto show, which opened on November 4, 1900, in New York City. A manufacturing and retailing industry was beginning to emerge that would revolutionize the country and the world."