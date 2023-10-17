Expand / Collapse search
Lockheed beats estimates on sustained weapons demand amid geopolitical tensions

War in Ukraine has prompted restocking arms and ammunition such as shoulder-fired missiles, artillery, other weaponry

Navy SEAL veteran Cameron Hamilton reacts to the U.S. response to the war in Israel on 'Kudlow.' video

What are Israel's military capabilities?

Navy SEAL veteran Cameron Hamilton reacts to the U.S. response to the war in Israel on 'Kudlow.'

U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin shares sank in pre-market trading despite reporting better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and profit on Tuesday, as geopolitical tensions fueled sustained demand for its military equipment.

Lockheed shares were down as much as 2.1% due to weak sales in the unit that makes the F-35 fighter jet - before recovering to $436 per share - down only 1% in New York.

Lockheed Martin

The war in Ukraine has prompted restocking arms and ammunition such as shoulder-fired missiles, artillery and other weaponry, providing U.S. defense companies with lucrative Pentagon contracts.

ISRAEL WAR BOOSTS LOCKHEED MARTIN, NORTHRUP GRUMMAN, OTHER DEFENSE STOCKS

Lockheed's weapons, such as the guided multiple launch rocket system and Javelin anti-tank missiles, made in conjunction with defense company RTX have proven critical to Ukraine's war efforts.

However, Lockheed is still hindered by pandemic-related labor and supply chain disruptions that continue to affect business lines like the aeronautics business which makes the advanced F-35 fighter jet.

LOCKHEED MARTIN TRIMS DELIVERY OUTLOOK FOR F-35 STEALTH JETS

F-35 joint exercise formation

U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs from the 356th Fighter Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base fly side by side with Republic of Korea Air Force F-35s from the 151st and 152nd Combat Flight Squadrons as part of a bilateral exercise over the Yellow Sea, ((U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier / 51st Fighter Wing /DVIDS) / Fox News)

"We are still paced by a few key items," Lockheed's Chief Operating Officer Frank St. John told Reuters in an interview, such as "processor assemblies, solid-rocket motors, castings and forgings", though they have seen progress in this last quarter.

US APPROVES $12B ARMS PACKAGE FOR POLAND INCLUDING APACHE HELICOPTERS

As a result, sales at its aeronautics unit, the largest by size, saw a 5.2% decline in the third quarter.

Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant

The new Defiant X helicopter from Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky and Boeing, via the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. (Lockheed-Sikorsky and Boeing / Fox News)

The company last month cut its full-year F-35 jet delivery target on supplier delays but reaffirmed its 2023 financial goals on Tuesday.

