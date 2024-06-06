US FDA rescinds market denial order for Juul products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it was rescinding a June 2022 order that briefly blocked sale of Juul Lab's products, including its e-cigarette device.

The latest move comes a few months after Juul sought an FDA authorization for new menthol-flavored pods meant to be used with its e-cigarette device, which was under the agency's review.

YOUNG VAPER WHO REQUIRED DOUBLE LUNG TRANSPLANT SHARES WARNINGS AS E-CIGARETTE SALES RISE

The FDA in June 2022 banned Juul's four varieties of tobacco and menthol-flavored pods and the e-cigarette device after it concluded that the company failed to show that sale of these products would be appropriate for public health.

The ban was stayed a month later after an appeal by the company.

The FDA said rescission of orders that prevent marketing of the products is not an authorization or a denial of Juul's marketing application. The revocation only returns company's applications to a pending and under-review status.

"We appreciate the FDA's decision and now look forward to re-engaging with the agency on a science and evidence-based process to pursue a marketing authorization for Juul products," Juul said in a statement to Reuters.

The marketing denial orders issued by the FDA have faced multiple challenges in different U.S. states by the e-cigarette makers.

"Some of these court decisions establish new case law and inform the FDA's approach to product review," the FDA said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agency began regulating e-cigarette devices and vapes in August 2016. So far, 23 e-cigarette products have been authorized by it for sale in the United States.

The FDA said continued review of Juul's application does not alter the fact that all e-cigarette products need its authorization to be legally marketed.