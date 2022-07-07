Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

JUUL

Juul and FDA agree to suspend court fight as e-cigarette ban remains on hold

Juul can now sell its e-cigarettes again as the FDA conducts an 'additional review' of the company's application

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 5

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Juul have agreed to suspend their court fight while the government reopens its review of the company's e-cigarettes. 

The court case agreement comes just one day after the FDA placed a temporary hold on its order banning Juul's products from being sold. Juul can now resume selling its e-cigarettes. The FDA said Juul's application warranted "additional review." 

Juul electronic cigarette

Packages of Juul e-cigarettes are displayed for sale in the Brazil Outlet shop on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Juul's products are the best-selling e-cigarettes in the U.S.

Per the FDA, companies like Juul must prove that adults who use their e-cigarettes are likely to quit or reduce their smoking and that teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

FDA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS ORDER BANNING JUUL E-CIGARETTE SALES

FDA logo

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo / Reuters)

Juul was ordered by the FDA to pull its products on June 23. A federal appeals court then ruled in favor of Juul a day later – temporarily blocking the government's ban.

FDA'S BAN ON JUUL E-CIGARETTES DELAYED BY APPEALS COURT

The FDA originally said Juul’s application left regulators with significant questions, including about the chemical makeup of its vaping formulations. Juul said it submitted enough information and data to address all issues raised.

Juul e-cigarette

A man uses a Juul vaporizer in Atlanta, Sept. 26, 2019. (REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

If the FDA eventually decides to reimpose its ban, Juul will have 30 days to seek another stay, according to the filing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.