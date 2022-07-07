Juul and FDA agree to suspend court fight as e-cigarette ban remains on hold

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Juul have agreed to suspend their court fight while the government reopens its review of the company's e-cigarettes.

The court case agreement comes just one day after the FDA placed a temporary hold on its order banning Juul's products from being sold. Juul can now resume selling its e-cigarettes. The FDA said Juul's application warranted "additional review."

Juul's products are the best-selling e-cigarettes in the U.S.

Per the FDA, companies like Juul must prove that adults who use their e-cigarettes are likely to quit or reduce their smoking and that teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

Juul was ordered by the FDA to pull its products on June 23. A federal appeals court then ruled in favor of Juul a day later – temporarily blocking the government's ban.

The FDA originally said Juul’s application left regulators with significant questions, including about the chemical makeup of its vaping formulations. Juul said it submitted enough information and data to address all issues raised.

If the FDA eventually decides to reimpose its ban, Juul will have 30 days to seek another stay, according to the filing.

