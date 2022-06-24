Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

JUUL

FDA's ban on Juul e-cigarettes delayed by appeals court

The FDA said Thursday that there was 'insufficient evidence to assess the potential toxicological risks' of Juul products

close
Cato Institute Senior Fellow Jeffrey Singer joins 'Kennedy' to discuss the FDA ordering the electronic cigarette company Juul to pull its product from the U.S. market.  video

FDA bans Juul e-cigarette products

Cato Institute Senior Fellow Jeffrey Singer joins 'Kennedy' to discuss the FDA ordering the electronic cigarette company Juul to pull its product from the U.S. market. 

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia temporarily delayed the FDA's ban on Juul devices on Friday after the e-cigarette giant called the agency's order "extraordinary and unlawful" in a court filing, the Wall Street Journal reports. 

The FDA said Thursday that it has not "received clinical information to suggest an immediate hazard associated with the use of" Juul devices, but that there is "insufficient evidence to assess the potential toxicological risks" of using the products.

Juul electronic cigarette

Packages of Juul e-cigarettes are displayed for sale in the Brazil Outlet shop on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Juul hit back on Friday, arguing that it will "suffer significant irreparable harm."

FDA BANS JUUL E-CIGARETTE PRODUCTS

"In our applications, which we submitted over two years ago, we believe that we appropriately characterized the toxicological profile of JUUL products, including comparisons to combustible cigarettes and other vapor products, and believe this data, along with the totality of the evidence, meets the statutory standard of being ‘appropriate for the protection of the public health,’" Juul said. 

Juul electric cigarette

A shopkeeper demonstrates smoking a Juul brand vaping pen to customers. (REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Wall Street Journal reported that Juul is considering a bankruptcy filing and other options if it is unable to avoid the FDA's ban. 

Juul did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 