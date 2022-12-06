JUUL settles, Toll Brothers results, Stitch Fix loss and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading.

JUUL LABS: Announced it has reached a settlement covering more than 5,000 lawsuits and about 10,000 individual plaintiffs, ending legal uncertainty for the e-cigarette company.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Juul said Tuesday that it had secured an equity investment to cover the cost of the settlement, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Juul has been in talks with investors, including longtime board members, Hyatt Hotels heir Nick Pritzker, and California investor Riaz Valani, about a financial bailout, first reported by the Journal.

TOLL BROTHERS: Reported higher fiscal fourth-quarter revenue as the home builder delivered more homes in the recent period.

The company said profit rose to $640.5 million, or $5.63 per share, compared with $374.3 million, or $3.02 per share, a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $4.01 per share.

Revenue rose to $3.71 billion from $3.04 billion a year ago, topping the expectation for $3.17 billion. Home sales revenue increased 21% to $3.6 billion.

The company delivered 3,765 units in the quarter, up from 3,341 units delivered a year ago, according to Dow Jones.

Toll Brothers said backlog value was $8.9 billion with 8,098 homes at the end of the quarter, which is lower from a year ago.

STITCH FIX: Reported a wider fiscal first-quarter loss on lower sales.

The online personal-shopping and styling service's loss widened to $55.9 million, or 50 cents per share.

That compares to a loss of $1.83 million, or two cents per share, a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss per share of 47 cents.

Revenue declined 22% to $455.6 million. Analysts expected $459.6 million according to Dow Jones.

The company reported nearly 3.71 million active clients during the period, down 11% from a year ago. Net revenue per active client was flat at $525, the company said.

EARNINGS: Reports in the morning will include Brown-Forman, Campbell's Soup, and United Natural Foods (Whole Food's largest supplier).

OIL INVENTORIES DUE: Futures traded higher Wednesday on hopes for improved Chinese demand while uncertainty about how a Western cap on Russian oil prices would play out.

A potential drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles of around 6.4 million barrels, according to API figures, also gave some sentiment support on the supply front.

U.S. crude futures traded around $74.00 a barrel.

Brent crude futures traded around $79.00 a barrel, after they fell below $80 in the previous trading session.

Oil prices have dropped by more than 1% for three straight sessions, giving up most of their gains for the year, according to Reuters.