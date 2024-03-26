Expand / Collapse search
PHOTOS: Maryland's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

The Baltimore, Maryland, bridge collapse was caused by a cargo ship striking a support beam

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., reacts to a cargo ship crashing into the Baltimore bridge and discusses whether foul play was involved on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Baltimore bridge collapse does not seem like a terrorist attack: Rep. Tim Burchett

A "ship strike" caused the Francis Scott Key Bridge along I-695 in Maryland to collapse early Tuesday morning, sending the structure and cars on the bridge into the Baltimore harbor. A search and rescue mission is underway.

A livestream of the bridge at about 1:30 a.m. showed a cargo ship colliding with a support beam, causing the bridge to break apart and fall into the Patapsco River. Multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time, but no update on casualties has been offered. The following pictures chronicle the disaster. 

VESSEL THAT STRUCK BALTIMORE BRIDGE HAS HISTORY OF MISHAPS

Image 1 of 10

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland, after a container ship ran into a support beam on March 26, 2024. | Getty Images