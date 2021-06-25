Spanx reportedly in talks to sell

Shapewear giant Spanx has put out feelers over the prospect of selling in a deal upwards of $1 billion, according to a report from The New York Times.

The newspaper reported in an exclusive Friday that multiple sources say the company has asked Goldman Sachs to assist in exploring its options, including a sale, and that private equity firms are giving the popular brand a look.

Spanx was founded in 2000 by Sara Blakely, who became a self-made billionaire after inventing the new generation of shapewear and building the brand into a household name. After developing a full line of undergarments that became must-haves for women seeking to smooth and slim their figures, Spanx eventually began offering clothing from activewear to work attire and also offers men's undergarments.

But so far, the privately-owned firm has remained mum on the rumored prospect of a sale. Spanx did not respond to multiple requests for comment from both The Times and FOX Business.

Meanwhile, Blakely made headlines earlier this week by clearing up a long-held debate among Spanx users as to whether underwear should be worn underneath Spanx's shapewear.

Blakely called into NBC's "Today" show on Wednesday, the day after hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager held a public disagreement on the matter. Kotb argued that one should wear underwear under Spanx, and Hager insisted there was no need.

The co-hosts even posted the question in a poll on social media and found a fairly even divide on the debate, with 47.8% of respondents saying that underwear should be worn under Spanx and 52.2% disagreeing.

"I have never been a lifeline on whether you should wear underwear or not, so this is exciting," Blakely told the pair. "But I will say that when I created Spanx 20 years ago, I designed them — and I’m glad you guys are talking about this because the nation’s divided — but, I designed them so you don’t wear underwear under them."