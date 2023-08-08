Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon holding second Prime sale ahead of holiday season

Amazon's Prime Day event in July was its biggest two-day event in history

close
FOX Business' Lydia Hu explains how student loan borrowers could cause negative sales impacts on top retail brands. video

Retail market braces for less spending as student loan payments restart

FOX Business' Lydia Hu explains how student loan borrowers could cause negative sales impacts on top retail brands.

Amazon Inc. said Tuesday it will launch another sale exclusively for Prime members after having a record-breaking Prime Day event earlier this summer. 

It's called "Prime Big Deal Days" and it's coming this October. 

The sale, like Prime Day, will benefit Amazon's Prime members around the world. 

The event will offer exclusive deals for members across 19 countries, including the U.S., just as the 2023 holiday shopping season gets underway. 

AMAZON'S 2023 PRIME DAY SETS NEW SALES RECORD

Amazon box

An Amazon Prime sticker on a package in Tokyo April 6, 2022.  (Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The event is just one way the company is trying to entice more people to become Prime members despite higher fees. In 2022, Amazon increased the cost of monthly memberships from $12.99 to $14.99 and annual memberships from $119 to $139.

The company didn't offer any additional details about the event, including the exact days it will take place. However, Amazon told FOX Business the event will follow the same format as last year's Prime Early Access Sale, a deal event that kicked off Oct. 11-12 to give Prime members exclusive deals ahead of the holidays.

New York workers fulfill orders at an Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day

Workers fill orders at an Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day in Melville, N.Y. July 11, 2023.  (Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said it would share more details as it gets closer to the event. 

AMAZON PRIME DAY SCAMS: HERE'S WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR

In July, Amazon touted that the first day of its 48-hour shopping bonanza was the "single largest sales day in company history." 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 139.94 -2.28 -1.60%

This year's event was also the biggest Prime Day in history for independent sellers, most of which are small- and medium-sized businesses. Their sales growth in Amazon's store during the event outpaced Amazon's retail business, the company said. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The buzz around Prime Day also helped boost overall online sales. 

During the two-day event, consumers spent $12.7 billion across all online marketplaces, which marked a 6.1% increase year over year and set "a new record" for the demand driven by Prime Day, according to the latest data from Adobe Analytics.  