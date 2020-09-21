2021 Detroit auto show moved from June to late September

The 2021 North American International Auto Show is moving from June to September/October, organizers in Detroit announced Monday.

The marquee industry event has been held for decades in January, but was shifted to June for 2020, before being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The media preview and public days will now be held from Sep. 24 to Oct. 9, 2020.

“September is an excellent time of year for new product, and at the same time, alleviates the challenges a now crowded spring auto show calendar presents for auto show stakeholders,” NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said in a press release on the move.

Earlier in September, organizers for the Los Angeles Auto Show announced the 2021 event would take place May 21-31, after canceling the November 2020 edition. The New York International Auto Show, which was also called off in 2020, is set to run from March 31 to April 11 next year.

Organizers for the Chicago Auto Show, the last of the big four U.S. events, are currently targeting its traditional February slot from Feb. 13-21, 2021.

Automakers have adapted to the changes by holding more standalone vehicle reveals with online broadcasts, including for the 2021 Ford Bronco that was expected to debut at this year's New York auto show.

