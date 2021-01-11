Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Detroit Auto Show

2021 Detroit Auto Show canceled due to coronavirus concerns

A smaller outdoor event will take its place

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 11

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The 2021 North American Auto Show scheduled for Detroit in September has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The marquee event, which did not take place in 2020, had previously been postponed from its original planned dates in June.

In lieu of the traditional show, which was set to be held at the TCF Center, a smaller and shorter outdoor event will take place at the M1 Concourse motorsports club and race track in Pontiac.

"The pandemic has caused changes in our society and world in ways not previously imagined, and we all should be looking for new and highly creative ways of doing business," Executive Director Rod Alberts said in a press release. "This new event captures that creative spirit. It will provide new mobility experiences and increasingly innovative approaches to tapping into the industry and its products."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Chicago Auto Show, which was originally planned for February, is the next major event on the auto show calendar, but organizers are looking to move it to sometime in the spring. The Los Angeles Auto Show and New York Auto Show are currently scheduled for May and August, respectively.