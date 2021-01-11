2021 Detroit Auto Show canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The 2021 North American Auto Show scheduled for Detroit in September has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The marquee event, which did not take place in 2020, had previously been postponed from its original planned dates in June.

In lieu of the traditional show, which was set to be held at the TCF Center, a smaller and shorter outdoor event will take place at the M1 Concourse motorsports club and race track in Pontiac.

"The pandemic has caused changes in our society and world in ways not previously imagined, and we all should be looking for new and highly creative ways of doing business," Executive Director Rod Alberts said in a press release. "This new event captures that creative spirit. It will provide new mobility experiences and increasingly innovative approaches to tapping into the industry and its products."

The Chicago Auto Show, which was originally planned for February, is the next major event on the auto show calendar, but organizers are looking to move it to sometime in the spring. The Los Angeles Auto Show and New York Auto Show are currently scheduled for May and August, respectively.