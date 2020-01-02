Lebanon gets 'Red Notice' arrest warrant for ex-Nissan chair Ghosn

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's justice minister said Thursday that Lebanon has received an international wanted notice from Interpol for Nissan’s ex-chair Carlos Ghosn.

Albert Serhan told The Associated Press in an interview that the Red Notice for the former automotive titan was received earlier Thursday by the prosecution.

Ghosn has skipped bail before a trial on financial misconduct charges and fled to Lebanon via Turkey. Authorities have said that he entered legally on a French passport.

Interpol’s so-called Red Notices are requests to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a wanted fugitive.

Serhan said the Lebanese prosecution “will carry out its duties,” suggesting for the first time that Ghosn may be brought in for questioning.

But he said that Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty, ruling out the possibility that Beirut would hand Ghosn over to Japan.