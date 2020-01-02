Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Auto Show

Lebanon gets 'Red Notice' arrest warrant for ex-Nissan chair Ghosn

Associated Press
Optimal Capital director of strategy Frances Newton Stacy, RealClearPolitics president Tom Bevan and Michael Lee Strategy’s Michael Lee discuss former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn fleeing from justice in Japan and the Nissan-Renault merger.video

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn flees from Japanese justice

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's justice minister said Thursday that Lebanon has received an international wanted notice from Interpol for Nissan’s ex-chair Carlos Ghosn.

Albert Serhan told The Associated Press in an interview that the Red Notice for the former automotive titan was received earlier Thursday by the prosecution.

Ghosn has skipped bail before a trial on financial misconduct charges and fled to Lebanon via Turkey. Authorities have said that he entered legally on a French passport.

Interpol’s so-called Red Notices are requests to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a wanted fugitive.

Serhan said the Lebanese prosecution “will carry out its duties,” suggesting for the first time that Ghosn may be brought in for questioning.

FRENCH PASSPORT HELPED CARLOS GHOSN FLEE JAPAN: REPORT

But he said that Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty, ruling out the possibility that Beirut would hand Ghosn over to Japan.