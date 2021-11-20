Subway co-founder Peter Buck dead at 90: report

One of the men who co-founded the Subway sandwich chain has died.

Peter Buck, 90, who helped fund the chain's first store, died Thursday at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut, according to the Washington Examiner.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Buck co-founded the chain with business partner Fred DeLuca, who died in 2015.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of Subway's founders, Dr. Peter Buck," Subway Chief Executive John Chidsey said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. "He was a shining example of a dedicated, hands-on leader and an integral member of the Subway family."

Buck was originally a nuclear physicist. He loaned $1,000 to DeLuca in 1965 to open a sandwich shop to help pay for college.

NATIONAL FAST FOOD DAY: THE STATES WITH THE HIGHEST INCREASES IN FAST FOOD VISITS

That first store was named "Pete's Super Submarine."

While the franchise struggled, the pair would eventually begin to franchise outward and pursue business full-time.

The chain had 16 stores across Connecticut by 1973, There were around 42,000 stores worldwide by 2020.

Buck was also involved in several philanthropic efforts.

His net worth is estimated to be $1.7 billion, according to Forbes .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Buck leaves behind his sons Christopher and William, daughters-in-law April and Hara, and grandchildren Sam, Emily, Oliver, Simon, and James.