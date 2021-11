National Fast Food Day: The states with the highest increases in fast food visits

Tuesday is National Fast Food Day, which is a perfect excuse to head to the drive-thru.

According to a recent report from TOP Data, a marketing agency network, visits to fast food restaurants in the U.S. have increased 33% overall from January to April 2021.

The fast food category that had the highest increase in visits this year was burger chains, which saw a 54.4% increase. Burger chains were followed by Mexican fast food chains, which saw a 32.1% increase, then fried chicken chains, which saw a 29.5% increase and pizza chains, which saw a 16.2% increase in visits this year.

For its report, TOP Data looked at "GPS tracking data of millions of fast food restaurant visits across the 20 largest fast food chains" from January to April of this year, the report said.

The report also found which of the Lower 48 states have the highest increase in fast food visits this year.

To see TOP Data’s list, here’s how much each state — except Alaska and Hawaii — increased in fast food restaurant visits this year.

Fast Food Visits Up in the Lower 48 States

Vermont - 83% increase in fast food visits

New Hampshire - 59% increase in fast food visits

Illinois - 58% increase in fast food visits

Michigan - 53% increase in fast food visits

Massachusetts - 52% increase in fast food visits

Pennsylvania - 52% increase in fast food visits

Arkansas - 51% increase in fast food visits

West Virginia - 50% increase in fast food visits

Minnesota - 49% increase in fast food visits

California - 49% increase in fast food visits

Rhode Island - 48% increase in fast food visits

Maine - 47% increase in fast food visits

Mississippi - 46% increase in fast food visits

Kansas - 45% increase in fast food visits

Connecticut - 45% increase in fast food visits

New Mexico - 43% increase in fast food visits

New York - 43% increase in fast food visits

Louisiana - 43% increase in fast food visits

Colorado - 42% increase in fast food visits

Kentucky - 42% increase in fast food visits

Nevada - 42% increase in fast food visits

Missouri - 40% increase in fast food visits

Washington - 40% increase in fast food visits

North Carolina - 40% increase in fast food visits

Nebraska - 39% increase in fast food visits

Oklahoma - 39% increase in fast food visits

Wisconsin - 38% increase in fast food visits

Alabama - 37% increase in fast food visits

South Carolina - 37% increase in fast food visits

Tennessee - 37% increase in fast food visits

New Jersey - 37% increase in fast food visits

Virginia - 37% increase in fast food visits

Maryland - 37% increase in fast food visits

Ohio - 35% increase in fast food visits

Delaware - 35% increase in fast food visits

Indiana - 35% increase in fast food visits

Iowa - 32% increase in fast food visits

Montana - 32% increase in fast food visits

Utah - 31% increase in fast food visits

Oregon - 31% increase in fast food visits

North Dakota - 31% increase in fast food visits

Florida - 30% increase in fast food visits

Texas - 30% increase in fast food visits

Arizona - 29% increase in fast food visits

Wyoming - 29% increase in fast food visits

South Dakota - 27% increase in fast food visits

Georgia - 26% increase in fast food visits

Idaho - 22% increase in fast food visits

