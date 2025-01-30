White House, American Airlines will release plane crash victims list

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the White House, in coordination with American Airlines, will release the names of the victims of Wednesday's deadly plane crash near Washington.

"They are a group of people that have lost their lives. If you want a list of the names, we can give you that we'll be giving that very soon in coordination with American Airlines," Trump told reporters during a Thursday press conference.

Trump didn't specify when the names would be released.

As of Thursday morning, authorities have recovered at least 27 bodies from the Potomac River after an American Airlines flight – carrying 60 passengers and four crew members – and a military helicopter collided near Washington, D.C.

The Army told Fox News Digital that the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, carrying three soldiers, was "from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir" and was conducting a "training flight."

Sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that the bodies of all three soldiers were recovered.

American Airlines has not responded to FOX Business' request for comment on when it plans to release the names of the victims.

However, people that have already been alerted about the death of loved ones have taken to social media.

United Association posted on X that "four UA Brothers were among the victims of the tragic crash of American Airlines Flight 5342. May they rest in peace."

The Loudoun County Public Schools in Ashburn, Virginia, also posted an update Thursday that some of its former students were victims of the accident.

"This unimaginable loss has deeply affected our community, and with great sorrow, we have learned that multiple victims were former LCPS students. Many other Loudoun families have also been impacted, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those grieving in the wake of this tragedy," Superintendent Aaron Spence.

