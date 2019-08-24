Singer Eddie Money diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer

article

The singer known for his chart-topping hits “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Two Tickets to Paradise” says he has advanced-stage cancer.

According to a video released on Twitter, Eddie Money, who stars in AXS-TV’s reality series “Real Money,” announced doctors found a tumor, which spread during a routine check-up.

“It hit me really, really hard,” he said.

His wife Laurie explained the “top of his stomach is where the tumor is, and it has also spread to his liver.”

The full episode is scheduled to air Sept. 12.

The 70-year-old performer has had a number of health issues, recovering from a heart valve surgery earlier this year. His bout with pneumonia after the surgery led him to cancel a planned summer tour.

“Am I gonna live a long time? Who knows? It’s in god’s hands but you know what I’ll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day.”

He left New York City where he was training to become a police officer, like his brother, father and grandfather in order to pursue a career in music.

Money, whose real name is Mahoney, signed a record deal with Columbia after working the club circuit in California, with songs that topped the music charts.

