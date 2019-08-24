Alex Rodriguez: Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez need to help baseball

One of America’s favorite pastime needs a different kind of all-star pick-me-up, according to one if its most famous players.
Baseball insiders have been concerned as of late the game is too long and too slow for the younger generation to enjoy.
Alex Rodriguez agrees those concerns are valid, and thinks tapping into his wife’s profession and adding some technology to the 150-year-old sport could bring fresh energy.
“We have to bring in Ariana Grande, Selena [Gomez], J. Lo, Rihanna – bring them into the baseball ecosystem. Make the Hall of Fame an event, almost like a festival,” he explained.
“Make the All-Star game an event you cannot miss, and mix the two between entertainment and our great game with such great rich history.”
