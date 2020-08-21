Seattle businessman says efforts underway to 'flush' 'radical, Marxist' politicians from office

Seattle politicians should be removed after allowing the city to descend into chaos and ruin, local business owner Joey Rodolfo told Fox Business Network's "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Friday.

"I want you to know that we have petitions out right now to recall the most radical person in our city council and that's Kshama Sawant," Rodolfo, the co-founder of Buki Clothing, told host David Asman.

"There’s a recall, there’s ... a series of ethics violations and she got re-elected back in November," Rodolfo explained. "So right now, the citizens of Seattle are really focused ... on how we can flush these radical, Marxist city council people out of office, because everybody wants to return to doing business the way we were doing business prior to COVID. And right now, our stores are still shut down, we’re still boarded up, and there doesn’t seem to be, you know, any calls from the mayor. In fact, she seems to pander more and more with these Marxist city council people."

Seattle, like other big cities, was rocked by protests following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody May 25. The West Coast city gained special attention when demonstrators barricaded themselves in a neighborhood of the city and set up what they called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

Earlier this month, Sawant issued a scathing statement in which she criticized Carmen Best, the city's first Black female police chief. Best resigned earlier this month as the city council voted to downsize her department.

“Best’s actions were guided at all times by her loyalty to the status quo and willingness to carry out the role of the police under capitalism: to defend the system’s deep inequality through ongoing repression of the poor, the marginalized, and communities of color," Sawant said.

"This creates a culture in police departments of racism, and of anti-poor, anti-working-class sentiments," she added. "The fact that Best is herself Black did not change that underlying reality. If Best had decided to pursue a path of radical reform, she would have faced massive resistance in the department, even more ferocious than that met by socialists in elected office under capitalism."

Rodolfo told Asman that the citizens of Seattle saw Sawant's treatment of Best as "uncalled for" and "most despicable."