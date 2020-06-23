Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Billion-dollar investment firm leaving Seattle amid 'unrest'

Phoenix will offer Smead Capital employees a lower cost of living and a better quality of life, CEO says

Seattle ‘CHOP’ zone has second shooting

Crowds in Seattle’s police-free ‘CHOP’ area blocked officers from accessing victims after a shooting. Fox News’ Dan Springer with more.

The CEO of a billion-dollar investment firm said his company is getting out of Seattle just in time as residents accuse Mayor Jenny Durkan of letting the city's so-called Capitol Hill Occupied Protest get out of hand and turn deadly.

"The unrest that has taken place in the city of Seattle … there is really is not a downtown business community today," Smead Capital Management President and CEO Cole Smead told KTAR News on Monday.

Smead Capital announced the decision to move to Phoenix's Camelback Corridor last week.

"My biggest concern for Seattle was what the business community is going to come back to, and what kind of businesses are going to come back for customers," Smead told KTAR News.

New cement and wood barricades bear the name CHOP, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, inside what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Phoenix will offer Smead Capital employees a lower cost of living and a better quality of life, Smead said.

Durkan said Monday that city officials are working to break up the protest zone near Seattle's downtown after two shootings there this past weekend, one of them deadly.

Meanwhile, area business owners and residents had been frustrated by the lack of police protection.

"I keep trying to wrap my heads around the fact that we have no protection, and I've pretty much come to terms that we have no protection here," auto shop co-owner John McDermott told KOMO News after the shootings.

McDermott said his business, Car Tender, was broken into and no officers responded earlier in June.

