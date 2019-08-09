Jeffrey Epstein pleads the fifth when asked in ‘madam’ lawsuit if he sexually abused girls

Freshly unsealed documents from a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam reveal the former money manager didn’t have much to say when confronted about allegations he operated a sex trafficking ring. But the plaintiff in the case had plenty to offer including claims of having sex with some bold face names from the world of business and politics.

When asked by lawyers in a deposition if his girlfriend and alleged procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell, secured young girls to have sex with him, Epstein had only a one-word answer: “fifth.” It was just one of multiple instances Epstein declined to answer and cited the Constitution's Fifth Amendment which protects individuals from incriminating themselves under oath.

Meanwhile, the plaintiff Virginia Giuffre, said in the filing that Epstein directed her to have sex with former Governor of New Mexico, Bill Richardson; former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell and billionaire investor Glenn Dubin among others.

A Richardson spokesman in a statement to Fox News denied the accusations. “These allegations and inferences are completely false...To be clear, in Governor Richardson’s limited interactions with Mr. Epstein, he never saw him in the presence of young or underage girls. Governor Richardson has never been to Mr. Epstein’s residence in the Virgin Islands. Governor Richardson has never met Ms. Giuffre.”

A spokesman for Mitchell, the longtime senator from Maine, said in a statement to Fox News: "The allegation contained in the released document is false. I have never met, spoken with or had any contact with Ms. Giuffre. In my contacts with Mr. Epstein I never observed or suspected any inappropriate conduct with underage girls. I only learned of his actions when they were reported in the media related to his prosecution in Florida. We have had no further contact."

These newly revealed documents stem from Giuffre's 2015 lawsuit against Maxwell. The lawsuit was settled and filed under seal .

Epstein, now a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to charges he solicited a minor in Florida for prostitution in 2008, is facing new accusations in New York he recruited and abused dozens of girls in the early 2000s.

His lawyers are arguing the 2008 plea agreement protects him against additional charges.

The plea deal led to the resignation of U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, who brokered the arrangement while serving as U.S. attorney in Miami.

Prosecutors say they found a slew of photos that showed nude and seminude girls at his $77 million mansion in Manhattan.

Additional victims have also come forward to report abuse since Epstein’s arrest.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.

