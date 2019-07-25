Jeffrey Epstein found injured in jail cell after possible suicide attempt

Jeffrey Epstein, a former financier and convicted pedophile facing child sex charges, was found unconsious in his jail cell Tuesday after a possible suicide attempt.

Law enfocement sources tell the New York Post he was found by guards, sprawled out on the floor of his New York City jail cell.

The Post reports guards discovered Epstein had neck injuries and was taken to the hospital.

So far, sources haven't made it clear how the multi-millionaire ended up injured, though investigators believe it could have been a suicide attempt, or a ploy to tranfser to a new facility.

According to WNBC, who first reported the incident, one law enforcement source claimed he also may have been attacked by another inmate.

The 66-year-old financier is accused of luring children as young as 14 to visit his properties in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, where he would pay for sex acts.

He plead not guilty to sex trafficking of a minor, and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard M. Berman denied Epstein bail July 18.

“I doubt that any bail package can overcome danger to the community,” he said upon announcing the decision.

Epstein's defense team argued he be released on a $77 million bail package, provide his private jet as collateral, wear an ankle bracelet and surrender his passports.

Prosecutors fighting on behalf of the alleged child victims

His defense attorneys are expected to file their motions in a scheduling hearing next week.

The trial date is not yet scheduled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.